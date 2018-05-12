Hawaii Kilauea Volcano Eruption: More Big Island Residents Told - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hawaii Kilauea Volcano Eruption: More Big Island Residents Told Prepared For Evacuation

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano spawns new fissure near geothermal plant

    Hawaii volcano spawns new fissure near geothermal plant

    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-13 00:15:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...
    Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.More >>
    Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano raises concerns of eruptions along West Coast

    Hawaii volcano raises concerns of eruptions along West Coast

    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-05-13 00:14:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...
    The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.More >>
    The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.More >>

  • A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers

    A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers

    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-05-13 00:14:02 GMT
    (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...
    Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.More >>
    Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.More >>
    •   
PAHOA, Hawaii -

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials urged residents in a community near Kilauea Volcano to be vigilant amid ongoing volcanic activity and hazardous emissions — and to be prepared to evacuate on short notice, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB reports. Scientists believe the conditions are ripe for a major explosion within the next few days, CBS News' Carter Evans reports. 

Residents of Puna are also being told they can evacuate voluntarily to one of two evacuation shelters at Pahoa and Keaau community centers. In Puna, hazardous fumes continue to pour from 15 fissures that stretch over nearly 3 miles, KGMB reports.

Since the eruption started more than a week ago, 36 structures, including 27 homes, have been destroyed. Lava is now covering more than 117 acres of land on the Big Island. 

Photos From Hawaii

USGS scientist Tina O'Neal said Friday there are continuing high levels of earthquake activity and ground activity that suggests magma is still close to the surface. There were no eruptions overnight, but the O'Neal said the situation is still unstable. 

Geologists are warning a possible explosion at the summit of Kilauea could be the largest in nearly 100 years, hurling boulders the size of refrigerators.  Since last week, lava has been siphoning away for the volcano's summit, breaking through the ground in the 15 fissures. As a result, lava levels inside the volcano's main crater have been decreasing. If more rocks and boulders fall into the crater, it could create a blockage and pressurize steam as the lava reaches groundwater levels. The resulting explosion can blast rock and ash for miles.  

Scientists believe lava that's been erupting is magma that's been stored in the ground since Kilauea volcano erupted 63 years ago. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist Tina Neal said Friday that an analysis of rock samples indicates the lava's chemistry is similar to that from a 1955 eruption.

She said that's why the lava has been cool and has been moving a little sluggishly.

Neal said fresher, hotter lava could emerge because magma has been moving down Kilauea's rift zone toward the area where the volcano is erupting.

She said hotter, fresher and gassier magma can result in more voluminous lava flows. Fresher magma may also produce lava fountains that shoot higher into the air and larger, faster-moving lava flows.

Hawaii's Gov. David Ige signed a presidential disaster declaration request for the Big Island, saying he believes the scope of damage meets the threshold for more federal help.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.