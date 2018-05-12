Victim Suffers Three Gunshot Wounds In SW OKC Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, the victim was walking through an apartment complex near Southwest 63rd Street and South Western Avenue. Two suspects a man and woman began arguing with the victim as he was walking to his friend's apartment.

Police said the male suspect told the female suspect to grab his gun. When the victim arrived at his friend's apartment, the victim and his friend locked the door of the apartment in an attempt to ignore the suspects.

The female suspect reportedly fired three rounds through the apartment door. The victim was struck three times; his backside, elbow, and hand.

The victim's friend dialed 911 and managed to get a description of the suspects.

The suspects are described as one black male, approximately 6'0 tall, last seen wearing blue jean shorts. The other suspect is described as a black female, slim build, last seen wearing a gray tank top and shorts. Both suspects left the scene in a grey 4-door silver Cadillac with tinted windows.

Police said the victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.