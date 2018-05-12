Carter Co. Sheriff Says Woman Dead After Dog Attack

An Oklahoma woman is dead after authorities say she was attacked by seven dogs.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says deputies were dispatched Thursday night to an area just east of Ardmore. Bryant says medical personnel were already on-scene treating the woman, but she later died at a hospital.

05/06/201/ Related Story: Dog Mauling In NE OKC Leaves Woman In Critical Condition

05/07/2018 Related Story: Family Of Dogs That Mauled Woman Call It An "Accident"

05/10/2018 Related Story: Dogs That Critically Injured Metro Woman Almost Killed A Man Last Year

Bryant says the woman lived in the area, but he did not immediately release her name. It's unclear what led to the attack.The sheriff says the dogs have been euthanized at the owner's request.

No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.