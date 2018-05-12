Carter Co. Sheriff Says Woman Dead After Dog Attack - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Carter Co. Sheriff Says Woman Dead After Dog Attack


ARDMORE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma woman is dead after authorities say she was attacked by seven dogs.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says deputies were dispatched Thursday night to an area just east of Ardmore. Bryant says medical personnel were already on-scene treating the woman, but she later died at a hospital.

Bryant says the woman lived in the area, but he did not immediately release her name. It's unclear what led to the attack.The sheriff says the dogs have been euthanized at the owner's request.

No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
