USS Fitzgerald Officer Pleads Guilty In Deadly Collision - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

USS Fitzgerald Officer Pleads Guilty In Deadly Collision

Posted: Updated:

A U.S. Navy officer pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty Tuesday in the collision of a U.S. Navy destroyer that killed seven sailors last year.  Lt. J.G. Sarah Coppock was sentenced to receive half-pay for three months and a letter of reprimand.

The plea was the result of an agreement between Coppock and military prosecutors before a special court-martial was supposed to begin at the Navy Yard in Washington.

Coppock is the first of four officers charged in the USS Fitzgerald's collision with a commercial ship off the coast of Japan in June.  She was the officer of the deck at the time of the collision.

During Tuesday's hearing, Coppock became very emotional, CBS News' Alana Anyse reports.

Coppock said she made some tremendously bad decisions and the victims paid the price.

"Not a day goes by where I haven't thought about what I could have done differently," Coppock said, according to Stars and Stripes.  "There is nothing I can do now but take responsibility."

Stars and Stripes reports that Coppock said she "failed" her colleagues.  "I made some tremendously bad decisions and they had to pay the price for them," she said.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.