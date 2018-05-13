Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Caught On Video Wearing Work Uni - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Caught On Video Wearing Work Uniform

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is arrested for armed robbery after being caught on video wearing a work uniform.

Tulsa police responded to a reported armed robbery at QuikTrip near 41st and Garnett on Saturday.

Officers watched video at the store that showed the suspect and his vehicle.  The video also showed the suspect wearing a local restaurant’s uniform t-shirt.

When officers went to the restaurant and showed the suspect’s photo, he was identified as Travis Moten, a recent employee.

The restaurant was able to provide police with the suspect’s address.

Officers surrounded the house and called Moten out with a loud speaker.

Moten surrendered without incident, still wearing the restaurant t-shirt, and was placed under arrest for armed robbery.

A search of Moten’s vehicle found the air soft pistol he used as a weapon.

