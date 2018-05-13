Overturned Semi Closes I-244 Northwest Of Downtown Tulsa

An overturned semi caused a part of I-244 to shut down Sunday afternoon.

OHP says the semi driver lost control in the westbound lanes of I-244 as he was rounding the northwest corner of the IDL in downtown Tulsa around 2 p.m.

Troopers say there were no injuries but some oil leaked on the road which TFD cleaned up.

Both westbound lanes will be closed for at least another hour as the scene is cleaned up.