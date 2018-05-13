Fallen Officers Remembered With Candle Light Vigil

A candlelight vigil was held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

The names of 360 men and women from who have died in the line of duty were dedicated on Sunday evening, during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil, held at the National Mall. In addition to the 129 officers who died in 2017, the names of 231 officers, who died in prior years, were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this spring.

The names of nine Oklahomans were added to that memorial, they are:

William H. Johnston, Bristow Police

Sean Freedom Cookson, Craig County Sheriff's Office

Edward Jason Wright, Logan County Sheriff's Office

David James Wade, Logan County Sheriff's Office

Stephen Roshawn Jenkins Sr., Oklahoma Department of Corrections

D. Heath Meyer, Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Shack Palmer, Payne County Sheriff's Office

Henry Lester Cotton, Perkins Police Department

Justin Michael Terney, Tecumseh Police Department

Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh read their names. An estimated 30,000 people attended the ceremony in person.