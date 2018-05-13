Fallen Officers Remembered With Candle Light Vigil - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fallen Officers Remembered With Candle Light Vigil

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

A candlelight vigil was held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

The names of 360 men and women from who have died in the line of duty were dedicated on Sunday evening, during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil, held at the National Mall. In addition to the 129 officers who died in 2017, the names of 231 officers, who died in prior years, were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this spring.

The names of nine Oklahomans were added to that memorial, they are:

  • William H. Johnston, Bristow Police
  • Sean Freedom Cookson, Craig County Sheriff's Office
  • Edward Jason Wright, Logan County Sheriff's Office
  • David James Wade, Logan County Sheriff's Office
  • Stephen Roshawn Jenkins Sr., Oklahoma Department of Corrections
  • D. Heath Meyer, Oklahoma Highway Patrol
  • Shack Palmer, Payne County Sheriff's Office
  • Henry Lester Cotton, Perkins Police Department
  • Justin Michael Terney, Tecumseh Police Department

Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh read their names. An estimated 30,000 people attended the ceremony in person.

