Magnitude 4.1 Quake Northwest Of Guthrie Shakes Oklahoma

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was felt in Tulsa and across Oklahoma early Monday, May 14th.

The 2.25 a.m. quake's epicenter was north of Crescent, which is located northwest of Guthrie in Logan County. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a depth of just over 3 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

The USGS asks you to report the quake here if you felt it.

Monday's quake follows magnitude 4.0 quake which happened Sunday, May 13th in Logan County.

