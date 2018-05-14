Salmonella Outbreak That Prompted Egg Recall Sickens More People

More people are becoming sick from a salmonella outbreak that prompted a massive egg recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 35 people across nine states have been infected by the bacteria.

Hospitals treated 11 victims.

A dozen more cases of salmonella traced to eggs have been reported since the CDC first announced the outbreak last month, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.

The Food and Drug Administration has linked the outbreak to Rose Acre Farms and the company's facility in North Carolina.

Last month, the company voluntarily recalled over 206 million eggs due to potential contamination. The recalled eggs were distributed between January 11 and April 12 to grocery chains and restaurants in at least nine states.

The FDA reported during an inspection of Rose Acre Farms beginning in March more than a dozen rodents. They also say employees touched dirty equipment and their bodies without washing their hands.

In a statement, Rose Acre Farms says it's "not only corrected deficiencies at the farm" but "also taken steps to ensure the farm meets or exceeds the standards of the FDA and USDA."

To see if the eggs you purchased might be recalled, visit FDA.gov for a specific list of products.

If it turns out you have recalled eggs, the CDC says do not eat them. Either throw them away or return them for a refund.