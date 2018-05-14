Five Starving Horses Rescued In Wagoner County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Five Starving Horses Rescued In Wagoner County

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A concerned citizen and the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office helped get some starving horses to a rescue group earlier this month. The horses will be up for adoption when they're restored to health.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said someone called to report five starving horses in the Haskell area. The horses were left without food or water in a 5-acre pen, Elliot said in a news release. They were weak and very skinny, he said.

Deputies and the person who reported the abuse began caring for the animals - and in the process, deputies found remains of two other horses.

It took a while, but WCSO investigators said they found the property owner in Beggs. The man told them he thought someone else was caring for the horses and that he was not able to do so. Authorities contacted Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue in Jones who took in the five horses.

Sheriff Elliott thanked the person who contacted them and said his office takes animal neglect very seriously.

"The criminal case of animal abuse is still ongoing, and charges are anticipated in this case. Animal abuse is a felony in Oklahoma," Elliott said.

If you can help with the horses' care or are interested in adopting any of them, call Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue at 405-399-3084.

