Investigation Underway After 3 Fires Started In Kansas Building

An investigation is underway at a building in Independence, Kansas, that has been hit by fires on three separate occasions.

According to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Chronicle, firefighters responded to the Independence Corporate Office Monday morning after a fire in a trash can.

The Chronicle said it was “the third time in two weeks fire was discovered in the building.” They said the building was also hit twice between May 4 and 7 on the fifth floor.

Due to Monday’s fire, office personnel are not allowed back inside until an investigation is complete.