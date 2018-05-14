Woman Convicted Of Killing Her Child Receives Life Sentence, Plus 13 Years

A woman convicted of killing her 7-month-old son will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A jury convicted Ruth Lewis of shaking and beating the child to death.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Lewis to life in prison for the murder and an additional 13 years for two counts of child neglect.

Police and prosecutors say Lewis admitted she lost control because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

However, in a jailhouse interview, Lewis denied making that confession and said she didn’t kill her son.