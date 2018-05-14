Woman Convicted Of Killing Her Child Receives Life Sentence, Plu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Convicted Of Killing Her Child Receives Life Sentence, Plus 13 Years

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A woman convicted of killing her 7-month-old son will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A jury convicted Ruth Lewis of shaking and beating the child to death.

3/20/2018 Related Story:  Exclusive Jailhouse Interview With Mother Convicted Of Murdering Her Child

On Monday, a judge sentenced Lewis to life in prison for the murder and an additional 13 years for two counts of child neglect.

Police and prosecutors say Lewis admitted she lost control because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

However, in a jailhouse interview, Lewis denied making that confession and said she didn’t kill her son.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.