Mother Suspected Of Stabbing One Child, Abducting Another, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa Police believe a mother is responsible for stabbing her 11-year-old child and abducting her 7-year-old.

Police say Taheerah Ahmid stabbed her 11-year-old multiple times before leaving with the 7-year-old.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for Ahmid and the missing 7-year-old.

Authorities say they were last seen in the 500 block of Mohawk Boulevard and that Ahmid’s vehicle is a black 2005 Lexus RX300.

If you have any information, police ask that you call 911 immediately.