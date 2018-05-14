Mother Suspected Of Stabbing One Child, Abducting Another, Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Mother Suspected Of Stabbing One Child, Abducting Another, Tulsa Police Say

Posted: Updated:
Photo of suspect Taheerah Ahmid Photo of suspect Taheerah Ahmid
Photo of suspect Taheerah Ahmid Photo of suspect Taheerah Ahmid
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police believe a mother is responsible for stabbing her 11-year-old child and abducting her 7-year-old.

Police say Taheerah Ahmid stabbed her 11-year-old multiple times before leaving with the 7-year-old.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for Ahmid and the missing 7-year-old.

Authorities say they were last seen in the 500 block of Mohawk Boulevard and that Ahmid’s vehicle is a black 2005 Lexus RX300.

If you have any information, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.