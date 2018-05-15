Storms Leave Behind Damage In Washington, Nowata Counties

A Copan church suffered damage after a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Washington County community late Monday.

The Freewill Baptist Church on Highway 10 sustained extensive roof damage.

On the scene this morning in Washington County with a look at the overnight storm damage. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/UWciEFgRj6 — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) May 15, 2018

Farther east in Nowata County, Timberly McCollam sent News On 6 photos of damage in the community of Noxie. She says the storms up rooted trees, knocking them on cars and homes in the area.

No injuries were reported.