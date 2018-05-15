70-Year-Old Tulsa Man Graduates From College - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

70-Year-Old Tulsa Man Graduates From College

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 70-year-old graduate is out to prove it's never too late to go after your dreams and graduate from college.

Stephen Boyd Cates says he went to Texas Tech for 4 and a half years back in 1965, then got married, worked for 40 years, but decided to go back to finish his education.

He graduated from TCC with an associates degree Monday night.  He also has a Liberal Arts Degree from NSU.  

Cates says there's another reason he decided to finish his education.

"I promised my mother before she died that I'd get it. She didn't really care, she said, but when her pew buddies in heaven asked... she could tell them that all of her children were college educated," said Stephen Boyd Cates.

Cates also says he has some grandchildren he wants to impress, so hopefully this will do it.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.