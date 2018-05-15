70-Year-Old Tulsa Man Graduates From College

A 70-year-old graduate is out to prove it's never too late to go after your dreams and graduate from college.

Stephen Boyd Cates says he went to Texas Tech for 4 and a half years back in 1965, then got married, worked for 40 years, but decided to go back to finish his education.

He graduated from TCC with an associates degree Monday night. He also has a Liberal Arts Degree from NSU.

Cates says there's another reason he decided to finish his education.

"I promised my mother before she died that I'd get it. She didn't really care, she said, but when her pew buddies in heaven asked... she could tell them that all of her children were college educated," said Stephen Boyd Cates.

Cates also says he has some grandchildren he wants to impress, so hopefully this will do it.