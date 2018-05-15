Pushmataha Co. Jailer Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Relationship With Inmate

A Pushmataha County jailer was arrested after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Ashley Elizabeth Parra, 29, was arrested on a complaint of second degree rape.

Pushmataha County Undersheriff Quentin Lee was told a jailer was having sex with a male inmate.

After reviewing the jail's surveillance video, Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation look into the incident, the sheriff said in a social media post.

Parra was arrested after interviews were conducted. Parra was booked into a different jail.

"As I have always said, I am 100 percent responsible for actions of the employees of the sheriff's office, and strive to do a thorough background check on all employees before hiring," Hedgecock said in the post. "I apologize for the action of this employee and will always be transparent on actions of the sheriff's office. As I have said the sheriff's office belongs to the people of Pushmataha County and I assure you, as in the past, the employee will be held accountable for their actions by the court."