Neighbors Oppose Proposal For Gun Club At Old Discoveryland Property

Neighbors of the iconic Discoveryland property are upset over a proposal to turn the former entertainment space into a gun club.

The Tulsa County Board of Adjustment postponed a planned discussion on the issue. Neighbors are fighting the development because they're worried about property values, traffic and, most of all, a lot of noise.

Judy Manno moved just outside of Sand Springs 10 years ago to get away from a hectic life in Houston. She enjoys the sights and sounds of country living.

"It's just a little piece of heaven, actually, for me," she said.

That piece of heaven is why Manno and more than a dozen of her neighbors showed up to the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment meeting Tuesday afternoon to oppose plans for a gun club and resort at the former Discoveryland property off West 41st Street.

"I was flabbergasted, quite frankly, that such a huge project could be started right under our nose - and by started, I mean literally. They are moving dirt down there," neighbor Art Ashcroft said.

"These homeowners do have legitimate concerns, I'm not saying that they don't. We've listened to them, we've made some changes and have tried to mitigate the noise," said Lee Odom, one of the partners behind the club.

Odom and his business partner said they want to offer a one-of-a-kind experience and hope to pump $20 million into the club's amenities.

Supporter Carlos Lopez said, "I think it would be a really good thing for the community, especially my particular community - a lot of shooting sports and different outdoors type of people."

Odom hopes to get the go-ahead for the project and hopes neighbors will support them in good faith.

"We want to work with the neighbors, and if there's something that we need to address along the way, let's try to figure it out," he said.

But neighbors remain skeptical and hope the project is denied.

"There has got to be a better use for this property," Ashcroft said.

The next meeting with the Tulsa County Adjustment board is set for June 19th.