Truck Driver Leaves Roland Waitress $2,000 Tip

A waitress at the 4 Star Diner in Roland received a hefty tip of $2,000 from a Mississippi truck driver on Sunday, May 13th.

After moving to Roland, Brenda Pearson has been working as a waitress at the diner and she told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, on Mother's Day she waited on a customer who placed a to-go order she'll never forget. He ordered a cheeseburger.

"It actually got made wrong first and I said well, its not correct, it needed two patties, but we fixed it and got it all ready," Brenda said.

When it was time to pay, the customer wanted to leave a surprise tip.

"The other customers were coming to pay out and he said $1,000," Brenda said. "I said what? Are you serious? He said yes. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't hardly breathe. It took my breath away."

$1,000 that truck driver, David Platt thought Pearson needed.

"It was late and there wasn't really anybody around and so I got talking to her a little bit," David Platt said.

"We talked about the Lord and about her life and her children. I got the impression that she was having a hard time of it, so I thought I`d just help her out a little bit."

But that's not it. David came back for pie an hour later and left another $1,000 tip.

"I have two children at home," Brenda Pearson said.

"I've been a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years. It will help us get caught up on the move and it was just God-sent."

Although the $2,000 tip wasn't planned, David said he knew it was the right thing to do.

"Money is just paper or numbers on a screen," David Platt said.

"Self gratification only goes so far. So, when you're helping another person, you're adding something to the world. its an investment and people, people are what's important."

Brenda said she's extremely thankful for the generosity of the truck driver. She hopes to use the money to also help take care of her stepdaughters and their families.