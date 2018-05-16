Chance For Showers Across Northeast Oklahoma Today

Another cluster of thunderstorm activity developed last night well west of the area but is moving eastward early this morning. This activity should continue moving east but will more than likely weaken before reaching most of northeast Oklahoma as our atmosphere is less favorable for maintaining storm intensity this morning eastward.More >>
We’re tracking the leftovers from thunderstorms that developed last night across southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. A few of these may continue to be occasionally severe across far east central Oklahoma for the next hour or two with nickel hail and 60 mph wind gusts.More >>
