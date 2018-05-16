St. John Opens New Clinic In Jenks - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

St. John Opens New Clinic In Jenks


JENKS, Oklahoma -

The Jenks community has a new option for healthcare.  St. John cut the ribbon on its newest clinic in Jenks on Tuesday.

The new facility is located right off the Creek Turnpike on Elm where the old Reasors store used to be.

The clinic offers primary and urgent care, along with lab and x-ray services.

"It's part of a larger strategy for our health system, as we continue to find way that we can let our patients have better and better access to the services we provide," said Todd Hoffman, President of St. John Clinic.

St. John says this is their first clinic in Jenks.

