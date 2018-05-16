Tulsa Union Schools Considering Closing For November's General Election Day

Tulsa's Union Public Schools is asking for feedback on a proposal to close schools on November 6th.

Supporters say it would make it easier for teachers to vote on that general election day.

“Not only does this make it easier for our teachers to cast their vote, it enables us to add one more day to the fall calendar when we really need it,” said Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler.

Tulsa Union Public Schools

The school board is also considering several other changes to the district's 2018-19 calendar

Turn December 20 and 21 back into school days, with winter break starting on Monday, December 24.

Second semester would start Monday, January 7, instead of January 3.

May 31 would be the last day of school, with six snow days built in.

The district's school board has a meeting set for June 11th where it is expected to make a decision.