Tulsa Union Schools Considering Closing For November's General E - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Union Schools Considering Closing For November's General Election Day

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's Union Public Schools is asking for feedback on a proposal to close schools on November 6th.

Supporters say it would make it easier for teachers to vote on that general election day.

“Not only does this make it easier for our teachers to cast their vote, it enables us to add one more day to the fall calendar when we really need it,” said Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler.

Tulsa Union Public Schools

The school board is also considering several other changes to the district's 2018-19 calendar

  • Turn December 20 and 21 back into school days, with winter break starting on Monday, December 24. 
  • Second semester would start Monday, January 7, instead of January 3.
  • May 31 would be the last day of school, with six snow days built in. 

The district's school board has a meeting set for June 11th where it is expected to make a decision.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Repairs Underway On A Tulsa Water Main Break

    Repairs Underway On A Tulsa Water Main Break

    City of Tulsa water department workers are repairing a break of a 10-inch line near Memorial Drive early Wednesday.

    More >>

    City of Tulsa water department workers are repairing a break of a 10-inch line near Memorial Drive early Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Chance For Showers Across Northeast Oklahoma Today

    Chance For Showers Across Northeast Oklahoma Today

    Another cluster of thunderstorm activity developed last night well west of the area but is moving eastward early this morning.  This activity should continue moving east but will more than likely weaken before reaching most of northeast Oklahoma as our atmosphere is less favorable for maintaining storm intensity this morning eastward.

    More >>

    Another cluster of thunderstorm activity developed last night well west of the area but is moving eastward early this morning.  This activity should continue moving east but will more than likely weaken before reaching most of northeast Oklahoma as our atmosphere is less favorable for maintaining storm intensity this morning eastward.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.