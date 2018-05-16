TCSO Participates In Program To Put Fewer People With Mental Illness In Jail

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is spending the day promoting a program focused on putting fewer people in jail who live with mental illnesses.

"Stepping Up Day of Action" is a nationwide plan where law enforcement is confronting mental health issues.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado held a news conference to discuss how the plan is impacting the county.

TCSO started the movement three years ago, and now, more than 40 agencies in Green Country are involved.

Regalado said the goal is to lessen the amount of time mentally ill, non-violent offenders are spending in jail and help them find the best treatment possible.

He said the department plans to increase and expand the program in the next year, but, the sheriff said he can't reveal that information just yet.

We talked with Lindsay Mcateer, who struggled with anxiety and addiction before getting help from the sheriff’s office and its mental health programs, and she said it's been a game changer for her.

"I am able to look in the mirror today and be happy with who I am. I'm a good employee, good parent, a good daughter," she said.

