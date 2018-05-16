Del City Mother Arrested In Connection With Baby's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Del City Mother Arrested In Connection With Baby's Death

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

An arrest warrant was issued for a Del City mother after her boyfriend was arrested in connection with her child's death.

Samantha Rae Forsberg, 24, was arrested Wednesday on two child neglect counts.

Police were called about 3:25 p.m. Sunday to her home in the 4300 block of SE 38. A 1-year-old child was unresponsive and not breathing. Paramedics tried to save the baby but he died at the scene.

According to the court document, the child suffered blunt force trauma to the left side of his head and on and around his ear. The right side of the baby's head was swelling to the size of a ping pong ball and it is thought the child suffered a brain bleed.

Forsberg's boyfriend Philip Howard, 29, was watching the child. He was arrested in connection with the death.

Forsberg told officers her baby had no health issues, no medical needs and was last seen by his doctor for his one year check up. 

Forsberg let officers take her phone as evidence. They said they found pictures from May 3 which showed a significant injury to the baby's right leg. 

An autopsy of the baby showed the baby suffered two spiral fractures. The state medical examiner's office said the injury was from a twisting motion with force and the injury was older than the May 3 photo, according to the arrest warrant.

Forsberg told officers both she and Howard did drugs in the home in front of the baby.

Officers found marijuana and meth inside the home.

