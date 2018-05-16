Bixby Man Accused Of Felony Assault, Child Abuse

Bixby Police arrested a man for felony aggravated domestic assault and felony child abuse after they say he badly injured his estranged wife. Sammy Ray Ward, 29, is being held on a $65,500 bond.

The victim told police she is separated from Ward but took her three daughters over to his house to have dinner. While she was there, he started drinking and assaulted her, according to police. Reports say he threw his wife to the floor, beat and stomped on her repeatedly in front of the children.

The woman told police she tried to leave, and Ward grabbed one of the girls by the hair and yanked her so hard she fell and hit her head.

An officer was called to the hospital and found the woman had a broken rib, a punctured lung and was covered in cuts and bruises, records show. The daughter was not badly hurt, according to police.