Bixby Man Accused Of Felony Assault, Child Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bixby Man Accused Of Felony Assault, Child Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Sammy Ward mug shot from the Tulsa Jail website. Sammy Ward mug shot from the Tulsa Jail website.
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Bixby Police arrested a man for felony aggravated domestic assault and felony child abuse after they say he badly injured his estranged wife. Sammy Ray Ward, 29, is being held on a $65,500 bond.

The victim told police she is separated from Ward but took her three daughters over to his house to have dinner. While she was there, he started drinking and assaulted her, according to police. Reports say he threw his wife to the floor, beat and stomped on her repeatedly in front of the children.

The woman told police she tried to leave, and Ward grabbed one of the girls by the hair and yanked her so hard she fell and hit her head.

An officer was called to the hospital and found the woman had a broken rib, a punctured lung and was covered in cuts and bruises, records show. The daughter was not badly hurt, according to police.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.