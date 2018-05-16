Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Muskogee County

Water clovers the bottom of a stop sign on Gulick Street.

Cherokee Drive on the south side of Muskogee is closed by flooding.

A spring storm dumped heavy rainfall on parts of northeastern Oklahoma and left road closures. News On 6 WARN team meteorologist Lacey Swope said a quick 2.5 to 4.5 inches fell Wednesday afternoon in the Boynton, Summit and Muskogee areas.

State Highway 10 is closed about 1.5 miles east of Highway 62 near Fort Gibson in Muskogee County.

Flood advisories are in effect for Muskogee, Adair, and Sequoyah Counties. Storm trackers Darren Stephens and Von Castor say several neighborhoods on the south side of Muskogee have had heavy rainfall.

Gulick Street on the east side of Grandview Estates on the south side of Muskogee is closed, as is Cherokee Drive.