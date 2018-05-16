Pensacola Teen Dies After Exiting Moving Car, OHP Says

An 18-year-old Pensacola man died of head injuries after leaving a moving car for an unknown reason, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 on Rogers Avenue just north of Highway 28 in Pensacola.

A fatality incident report states that Joshua R. Turner was a passenger in a Chevy Cruze driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Pensacola. There were two other juvenile males in the car - 15 year olds from Vinita and Pensacola.

Troopers said Turner departed the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck his head on pavement. He was taken to a Pryor hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was in apparently normal condition at the time of the incident, the report states. The investigating trooper said no one was wearing a seatbelt.

No one else in the vehicle was hurt. Their names weren't released due to their ages.

OHP is investigating what happened.