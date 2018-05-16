Assistance League Of Tulsa Moves Into New Facility

A Tulsa non-profit is celebrating a brand new building.

The Assistance League of Tulsa held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday at its new facility on 31st between Yale and Sheridan.

The organization was invited to move so it could be surrounded by other non-profits.

“Part of the reason was that we work very closely with mental health and many other non-profits here in Tulsa. We were very flattered and humbled to get given this building, which is amazing,” says Sharon Atcheson.

The ALT is an all-volunteer organization that works with children and adults through community programs.