Two Arrested For Stealing Widow's Car From Cemetery On Mother's Day

Two people have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car from Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donna Thomas’s car was stolen on Mother’s Day while she was visiting her late husband’s grave.

5/14/2018 Related Story: Widow's Car Stolen On Mother's Day While Visiting Husband's Grave

Police say Clint McConaghie and Kami Barrett were found with Thomas’s credit cards and driver’s license.

Both remain in the Tulsa County jail connected to the stolen vehicle.

Barrett is also accused of having drugs and escaping from arrest.