Weston Horn & The Hush Perform On 6 In The Morning

Tulsa International Mayfest starts Thursday and runs through Sunday with a weekend ahead full of great music.

Weston Horn & The Hush is one of the groups playing at the Tulsa Mayfest this year. They will be performing on Saturday, May 19th.

Thursday, they stopped by 6 In The Morning and gave us a preview.

Weston Horn & The Hush are set to play Saturday from 9:15 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the main Mayfest stage on Williams Green.

More information about Mayfest can be found on their website.