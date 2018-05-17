Grand Jury: Department Of Health Was Mismanaged, Never Had Finan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Grand Jury: Department Of Health Was Mismanaged, Never Had Financial Crisis

After a six-month investigation, a multi-county grand jury determined that there was never a financial crisis at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, News 9 learned Thursday afternoon.

A news conference was held Thursday afternoon to discuss the audit of the state Department of Health. The attorney general's office and the state auditor presented the findings.

"This report identifies numerous issues at the Health Department regarding its internal accounting processes and procedures," State Auditor Gary Jones said. "Among our findings is that the agency did not need the $30 million emergency supplemental appropriation it received last November. And, we question the need to terminate 198 employees."

According to a press release issued by the state auditor's office, the department's expenditures did exceed revenues over a period of many years. However, "unorthodox accounting practices along with a hostile work environment originating with senior management" created a misperception that the department needed money.

