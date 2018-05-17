'Bicycle Rodeo Day' Gets Broken Arrow Students Safety Ready

It's not as common as it used to be, but some kids still use their bikes to get to school - particularly in Broken Arrow.

Thursday was bike rodeo day at Lynn Wood Elementary in Broken Arrow, and Principal Chris England said they had a lot of kids participating.

"I'll probably average between 80 to 100 bicycles. Today's up a little bit, we've got about 225 bicycles, but that's kind of what we were hoping for," he said.

It’s an annual event designed to get the kids ready for bike season.

The students line up with their bikes and get the tires checked. T-Town Bicycles and Phat Tire Bike Shop were there to makes sure the basics are in good shape - air in the tires, check the brakes, and if something needs to be tightened, they tighten it.

When they're safety checked there's an obstacle course. The students have to drive on the correct side of the road and avoid some chalk animals, all in the name of safety.

Bikes are big there because all the kids live inside the square mile around the school - no buses. Everyone rides, or walks, or gets dropped off at school.

They are working with some local stores to get bicycle helmets to the kids who need them.