Chelsea Woman Killed In Tulsa County ATV Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Chelsea woman was killed Thursday evening when an ATV she was riding north of Collinsville rolled over on her.

Troopers said 40-year-old Robbin L Rhodig (SIC) was found by her boyfriend.

The OHP says the fatality happened in the 12400 block of East 56th Street North just before 8:45 p.m.

In their report, troopers said the boyfriend and Rhodig were riding in a field, when he noticed Rhodig wasn't behind him. He went back to find her. The OHP says that is when he located her underneath her ATV. He removed the ATV and called 911.

The OHP report stated the ATV was traveling at an unsafe speed at the time and Rhodig was not wearing a helmet.