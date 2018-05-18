Trump Donates First Quarter Salary To VA

A Texas school district south of Houston said there was an active shooter at its high school Friday morning.More >>
A Texas school district south of Houston said there was an active shooter at its high school Friday morning.More >>
As prom season comes to an end, an Oklahoma teen found herself in the Teen Vogue spotlight.More >>
As prom season comes to an end, an Oklahoma teen found herself in the Teen Vogue spotlight.More >>
A fire broke out at Tulsa apartment complex Friday morning, May 18. The fire is in a second story unit of the complex located at 31st and Garnett.More >>
A fire broke out at Tulsa apartment complex Friday morning, May 18. The fire is in a second story unit of the complex located at 31st and Garnett.More >>
Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.