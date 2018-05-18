Trump Donates First Quarter Salary To VA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Trump Donates First Quarter Salary To VA

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Donald Trump is donating his first quarter salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs, as his search continues for a nominee to lead the agency.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders presented a check from the president to acting VA secretary Robert Wilkie during the White House briefing on Thursday.

Trump has pledged to return his entire salary to the federal government, and has used the symbolic check handover quarterly to highlight his administration's policy efforts.

The VA has been rocked by turmoil in recent months, including by the March firing of former secretary David Shulkin amid ethics concerns and internal discord. Trump's nominee to fill the post, White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdrew from consideration last month.

Wilkie is among those being considered to fill the post permanently.

