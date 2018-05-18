Sulfuric Acid Spill Reported At Broken Arrow Business

Tulsa firefighters have been called to assist Broken Arrow with a chemical spill at a business near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Aspen. The business, called Element Materials, had a sulfuric acid spill in a lab.

News On 6 was told the spill involved about 8 ounces of the chemical.

The exact address of the business is 3100 North Hemlock Circle, near 61st and 145th East Avenue. Their website states Element is a materials testing and product qualification testing laboratory.

There were a dozen or so people in the building, and they all were able to get out safely. Now they are waiting for Tulsa Hazmat to arrive.

Sulfuric acid is listed as a corrosive and/or toxic chemical that can cause burns and other injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The danger depends upon the strength of the acid.

Directions call for venting enclosed areas, staying upwind and avoiding the substance.