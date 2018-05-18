Man Arrested After Tulsa Apartment Fire

TPD arrested a man following a Tulsa apartment fire Friday on suspicion of arson.

The fire started in a second story unit of the Beaumont Cove complex located at 31st and Garnett.

Police arrested 50-year-old William Michael Wagoner on suspicion of arson. They say he set fire to his own apartment.

It appears firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread very far.

No word yet on how many people are displaced. Wagoner's dog died of smoke inhalation, authorities said.