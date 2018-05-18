Bartlesville K9 Officer Making 'Miraculous' Recovery, Police Say

A Bartlesville K9 officer has been released from the hospital to recover at home after surgery. Two days ago we told you Apollo was suffering from an intestinal illness and had to have emergency surgery.

His handler spent the night in a veterinary clinic with him Tuesday.

The Broken Arrow Police Department sent out an update Friday saying Apollo's gallbladder, spleen and part of his stomach were removed in the surgery.

"Miraculously Apollo was up walking around on Thursday and released from the hospital today," said Captain Jay Hastings, BPD. "K9 Sergeant Troy Newell stayed by Apollo’s side most of this week."

The 9-year-old dog is set to retire in the near future, Hastings said.