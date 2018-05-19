At Least 1 Killed In Shooting After Georgia Graduation Ceremony, - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

At Least 1 Killed In Shooting After Georgia Graduation Ceremony, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
By: CBS News
Connect
By: Associated Press
CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia -

Police in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people who had just attended a high school graduation ceremony.  A police statement says "one person is now confirmed deceased."

"All of the sudden, we all heard a series of gunshots," witness Shannon Delgado told CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL.  "We didn't know where they were coming from.  Everybody just kind of froze, then we didn't hear police, we heard more gunshots, but like a lot, like, 'Pow, pow, pow, pow.'  That's when we saw the cops, who were on the premises where the graduation was, rush across the street because they were in the high school parking lot."

The safety chief for the county's schools, Thomas Trawick, says the shots were fired in a Mt. Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

The shooting occurred just hours after 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.  All Rights Reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.