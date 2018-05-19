OKC Baby Recovering After Father Arrested For Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OKC Baby Recovering After Father Arrested For Abuse

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma City family's lives changed drastically last month when the father was arrested for seriously injuring his baby boy.

Quentarius Collins is charged with abuse of his three-month-old son Preston, and the boy's mother is now struggling to help her son recover.

Baby Preston was just two months old when he was sent to the hospital with a fractured skull and ribs, and bleeding near his brain. He is slowly on the mend, but his mother still does not know how this actually happened.

Collins was watching his infant son while his girlfriend of four years, Ebony Bullard, was at work on April 25, just two days fresh from maternity leave. She says when she got home, their baby looked dead.

“His father told me that he took him a bath, and he hit his head on the bathroom door,” Bullard recalls.

She took Preston to the hospital, where doctors told her Collins's story did not add up. She says, “Since he had blood in his eyes, and still does in the back, they told me if that happens to a child that means somebody was shaking him.”

Collins was arrested the same day. Bullard says he had never been aggressive towards her, and seemed to love their son from the moment he was born.

“He was there with me in the hospital, and as he was holding him he was very happy, taking pictures, so I thought the relationship was really good,” she says.

She does not know what could have gone wrong.

“I’m just totally surprised by the whole thing,” she says, “and I personally just want to know what happened, but then again I don’t because I’m already frustrated.”

Thankfully, doctors believe Preston will make a full recovery, and he is already back to eating, sleeping and playing normally.

Bullard has now been forced to take unpaid leave from work, though, adding the issue of money to her already full stress load.

“I have to think about how I’m going to pay my rent and car payment and my insurance for my car and all these different bills,” she says, “and at the same time care for my son and be there and be strong for him.”

Collins has been ordered to stay away from Bullard and Baby Preston. He is now awaiting his next court date.

If you would like to help Bullard with Preston's medical bills, click here.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
