Bartlesville K-9 Officer Passes Away

Bartlesville Police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.

Bartlesville Police Department announced the passing of K9 Officer Apollo Saturday saying the 9-year-old served his community faithfully throughout his career. Apollo had recently become very ill and was taken to a veterinarian where he underwent surgery.

According to Captain Jay Hastings, after the surgery he showed improvement an was able to return home with his handler Sgt. Troy Newell. However, Saturday he suffered setbacks from which he was unable to recover. He passed peacefully with his partner, fellow officers, and other loved ones by his side.

“Apollo was a good and faithful servant who will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him. The Bartlesville Police Department is grateful for the outpouring of concern, kind wishes, and prayers,” said Hastings.