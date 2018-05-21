Pleasant Monday With Rain Chances Returning By Midweek - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pleasant Monday With Rain Chances Returning By Midweek

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our weather pattern will continue to remain slightly unsettled from midweek into the weekend with abundant low-level moisture across eastern Oklahoma along with a (late week) weakly capped atmosphere.  The result will be a continuation of some storm mentions for a few days Tuesday into the weekend, yet no major lifting mechanism will be nearing the state in the short term.  

A few showers or storms may brush extreme southeastern Oklahoma today.  A mid-level ridge will continue to slowly expand today into Tuesday across part of Texas into Oklahoma with another western U.S. trough sending small waves of energy around the basal portion of the trough into the plains as the trough weakens later this week.  The ridge is expected to once again flatten with the upper air flow supporting a return to a northwest flow by the end of the week into the weekend.   This means our storm chances will remain somewhat isolated Tuesday before possibly seeing some slight upticks in coverage (slightly higher pops) Wednesday through the end of the week.

Temps will remain above the seasonal average with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid-80s to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with some lower 90s possible Thursday through Saturday.   A cold front may enter the state sometime Saturday with north winds and another minor reduction in temps Sunday into early next week.   We’re anticipating dry conditions today across northeast Oklahoma with some morning clouds and midday to afternoon sunshine.  Some patchy morning fog will be possible across part of eastern Oklahoma, mostly along and east of highway 69.   Temps will remain pleasant this morning with most locations in the 60s along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.   Highs will climb into the lower 80s today with some afternoon sunshine.   Tuesday morning lows will be in the mid-60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  A few showers or storms may occur across the southeastern quadrant of the state and we’ll carry low pops for Tuesday.  Wednesday and Thursday the GFS is offering some weak forcing moving across the state with some scattered storm chances.  Lows will be in the upper 60s near 70 with highs in the upper 80s near 90 along with muggy conditions and partly to mostly cloudy sky.  Saturday morning a small MCS signal appears from southeastern Kansas into northeast Oklahoma with the return of the northwest upper air flow.  We’ll keep this pop around 30% for the early forecast cycle.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
