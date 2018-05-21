Investigation Into BA Teacher Misconduct Allegations Continues

Police expect to have more information this week as they investigate complaints about a former employee of the Broken Arrow Public Schools.

News On 6 learned that school teacher quit on Tuesday, May 15th.

Broken Arrow Police say detectives are investigating 'allegations of misconduct' involving a former teacher at Aspen Creek Elementary School in the 2800 block of West Florence Street.

Officers say they need more time to investigate and the district says it can't say much, due to privacy laws.

Broken Arrow Public Schools could only tell us the teacher resigned on the last day of school after having worked for the district since 2002.

"We're confident that students are safe now. There's not any risk to any students in our buildings, and we'll continue to work to make sure everything is going the best we can," said Charlie Hannema with Broken Arrow Schools.

BAPD says investigators have visited the school to look into the actions of the former teacher.

They say detectives are conducting interviews to gather all the facts and to determine if a crime occurred.