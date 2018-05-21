Sexual Predator Arrested In Undercover Sting, Wagoner Co. Sheriff Says

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man who was grooming a "staggering" number of teenage girls over social media to meet for sex. They warn parents that there may be victims they've yet to locate.

Dustin Clark, 38, is being held for numerous charges including solicitation of lewd acts from a minor under age 16, using a computer to solicit lewd acts and conversations with a minor under 16 and violating parole.

“This Dusty Clark character is one prolific predator,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott.

“He convinced several victims to send photos that are now evidence in a criminal case. We’re concerned there are a whole lot more victims out there that we don’t know about.”

Elliott said Clark posed as a man named "Easton Sloan." Uncover officers posed as 15-year-old girl to trap him, according to the sheriff. The girl told authorities about Sloan sending her lewd private messages, and a team of investigators took over her account.

District Attorney Jack Thorp said Clark was a "textbook sexual predator" who adapted his tactics after learning more about his potential victims. He told some girls he was dying and wanted to spend his last months "pampering his special girl," a news release states.

Authorities say he told some girls he was a drug dealer and hustler and still others that he was a successful businessman looking to be a "super secret sugar daddy,"

Detectives arranged to meet Clark at a fast food restaurant then go to a motel for sex, the news release states. A county employee waited inside the restaurant.

Although Clark didn't show, the sheriff said they had enough evidence for investigators to arrest Clark at his mother's house Friday.

“When these big old guys told Clark they didn’t appreciate being stood up at the restaurant he realized, they were the ‘sweet young thing’ he’d been grooming,” Elliott said. “From that moment on, he confirmed everything we already knew, and, unfortunately, much more.”

Investigators ask parents to talk to teenage girls about whether they've had encounters with "Easton Sloan" or "Easton Goodieyoung" - or Dusty Clark. If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 918-485-3124.