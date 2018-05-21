Thieves Steal Equipment, Trailer From Tulsa Veteran's Business

A Tulsa veteran wants to find the thieves he says stole thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment from his business.

“Our Troops Services” is owned by a veteran and employs veterans.

The owner, Marcus Morgan, says the thieves knew what they were after and it only took them a few minutes to get it done.

Morgan says he still can’t believe most of his equipment is gone.

“They proceeded to go into our fenced-in area and then that’s where they hooked up the trailer,” he said.

He says that the thieves got away with nearly $8,000 worth of items used for his business.

“They were driving a white, believed to be stolen, truck and they cut the lock, pulled in, hooked up the trailer,” Morgan said.

It was all caught on camera.

The white Ford F-250 is seen pulling up to the business Sunday morning.

A man jumps out, runs off camera, and then comes back to grab a tool.

Minutes later, the truck is seen pulling off, a man jumps out of the truck, secures the trailer, jumps back in, and they drive off.

“They cut the fence, so they had to know there was a fence at this location,” said Officer Jeanne Mackenzie from Tulsa Police Department. “They probably have been in this area or have seen the trailer in this area, kind of cased the area.”

Morgan says he’s worked hard for what he has and he wants it back.

“They took our lawn trailer, they took tools, they took a push mower, a weed eater, chainsaw,” he said.

For Morgan, it’s not about the money, but about doing the right thing and, hopefully, preventing other business owners from dealing with the same frustrations.

He says, “if someone could come forward and help us out, that would be amazing.”

Officer Mackenzie says they’ve seen about a five percent increase in trailer thefts recently.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.