Stephens County Sheriff K-9 Officer Killed In Car Crash

Stephens County is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Matthew Brown was responding to a call of a stranded driver in a ditch on Highway 29. Sheriff Wayne McKinney says high waters caused Brown to lose control of his cruiser, and it overturned, causing a fire.

Reserve Stephens County Deputy Garrett Hunt was able to get to the scene within a few minutes and was able to rescue Brown from the floodwaters.

“Once they got Deputy Brown out of the car, they both tried to get the dog out. The fire had spread so much by that time,” said Sheriff McKinney.

Sheriff McKinney says the K-9’s name was Tuco. He was 3-years-old and was specially-trained to detect narcotics.