Oklahoma Man Dies In Louisiana Helicopter Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Man Dies In Louisiana Helicopter Crash

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
wwltv.com wwltv.com
wwltv.com wwltv.com
BOUTTE, Louisiana -

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne identified the dead man in a statement Monday as 33-year-old Ryan Lamont Cardwell of Watonga. 

Watonga is located northwest of Oklahoma City.  Champagne says Cardwell was a passenger in the helicopter.

He says Cardwell worked for a company called Air2 that was contracted by Entergy to perform services on the Entergy transmission line right-of-way where the crash occurred.

The injured pilot, 38-year-old Kenneth Gestal of Florida and crewman, 33-year-old Chance Mills of Missouri were taken to a nearby hospital.  The sheriff's office says Mills injuries appeared to be severe.

The helicopter crashed Sunday in a marsh along a power line right-of-way in Boutte, about 10 miles southwest of New Orleans.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.