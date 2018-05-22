Oklahoma Man Dies In Louisiana Helicopter Crash

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne identified the dead man in a statement Monday as 33-year-old Ryan Lamont Cardwell of Watonga.

Watonga is located northwest of Oklahoma City. Champagne says Cardwell was a passenger in the helicopter.

He says Cardwell worked for a company called Air2 that was contracted by Entergy to perform services on the Entergy transmission line right-of-way where the crash occurred.

The injured pilot, 38-year-old Kenneth Gestal of Florida and crewman, 33-year-old Chance Mills of Missouri were taken to a nearby hospital. The sheriff's office says Mills injuries appeared to be severe.

The helicopter crashed Sunday in a marsh along a power line right-of-way in Boutte, about 10 miles southwest of New Orleans.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.