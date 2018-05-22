Tulsa Natural Gas Line Leak Closes Lewis Near BA Expressway

A natural gas line leak on Lewis Avenue at the Broken Arrow Expressway early Tuesday has closed Lewis between 12th and 15th Streets.

The Tulsa Fire Department says a City of Tulsa water department crew working on a 12-inch water line accidentally cut the gas line at about 1:30 a.m. at the eastbound entrance to the Broken Arrow Expressway As a precaution, Lewis is closed in both directions. The nearby BA Expressway, however remains up.

NOW: Lewis between 12th and 15th is closed as crews work to fix a gas leak. No word on how long it’ll be closed. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/pyqj6PU8YO — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) May 22, 2018

ONG has been notified, and firefighters are standing by until the gas line can be repaired.