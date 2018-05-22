Tulsa Man Sentenced 144 Years For Child Sex Crimes

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several counts of child sex crimes.

Prosecutors say Joe Guerrero was caught up in a sting operation with Jenks police.

When police searched his phone, they learned that he'd been talking to a 12-year-old boy and sending nude pictures of himself to the boy, prosecutors say.

Police also found child porn videos and photos, prosecutors say.

Guerrero was charged with six counts of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, one count of soliciting a minor of indecent exposure/photos, and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 144 years total.