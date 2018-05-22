School Bus Almost Crashes Into Home In SW OKC

A crash involving a school bus was reported Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened in the 9900 block of Paisley Road in a neighborhood near SW 15 and Morgan Road.

The Mustang Public Schools bus crashed through a mailbox before resting on a home's front yard.

Mustang Public Schools said 17 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

