Seismograph Crew Finds Body In Pittsburg County

A seismograph crew drilling in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.

According to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the body appears to be that of a white female and has been there a week to 10 days.

Due to the decomposition of the body, they don’t know the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t have any missing woman reports and neither do any nearby counties.

They said there are “identifiers” on the body.

The medical examiner has the body and will determine the identify and cause of death.