Seismograph Crew Finds Body In Pittsburg County

A seismograph crew drilling in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.More >>
A seismograph crew drilling in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.More >>
A jury started hearing testimony Tuesday in the trial of a former Vinita second grade teacher who is accused of sexually abusing two different girls.More >>
A jury started hearing testimony Tuesday in the trial of a former Vinita second grade teacher who is accused of sexually abusing two different girls.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!