Former Vinita Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Two Young Girls

A jury started hearing testimony Tuesday in the trial of a former Vinita second grade teacher who is accused of sexually abusing two different girls.

Both victims took the stand on the first day of the trial at the Craig County Courthouse.

The little girls were eight and nine years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Ronald Manners, who was a second-grade teacher at Hall-Halsell Elementary in Vinita has pleaded not guilty to both crimes.

One of the victims said Manners kissed her on the mouth, rubbed her leg, and touched her inappropriately on Memorial Day weekend of 2015.

The other victim said he touched her inappropriately while she read at school more than once back in 2014.

In court, it could be seen that both girls who are now 10 and 11 were nervous.

One girl didn't even want to look over at Manners and both cried at different times during their testimony. One girl was particularly upset when the defense asked her why she hadn't told anyone about the abuse until a year later.

Both girls were able to have the district 12 court therapy dog by their side the whole time which seemed to help keep both girls calm.

They still have several more witnesses to call before testimony wraps up.

The trial picks back up Wednesday morning.